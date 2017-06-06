Crews responding to water main break on Route 146 in Guilderland

By Published: Updated:

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are at the scene of a water main break Tuesday morning on State Route 146 in Guilderland.

Guilderland police say the break occurred around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Tawasentha Park and has affected residents from Route 20 to Ostrander Road.

The Guilderland Water Department has not issued a boil water advisory at this time.

Crews are on the scene and police say the repair should be completed by Tuesday afternoon.

Drivers should use caution when driving in the area.

 

 

 

 

