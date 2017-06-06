Company working on a way to reverse death

Credit: Pixabay

PHILADELPHIA (NEWS10) – Bioquark, a company based in Philadelphia, is working on a way to reverse death.

The controversial plan, according to STEM News, would inject stem cells into the spinal cords of people who have been declared clinically brain-dead and subject them to electrical nerve stimulation and laser therapy.

The goal is to allow the brain to grow new neurons have them connect and ultimately bring the brain back to life.

STEM says the company tried to run trials in India last year but was shutdown by regulators. The company is now looking on finding a location to host trials.

