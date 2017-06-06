Animal Advocacy Day held at the NY Capitol

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was an absolute zoo around the Capitol on Tuesday.

Dozens of animals surrounded the legislative office building in support of the annual Animal Advocacy Day.

The Doberman named Rocky likes people so much, in the coming weeks, he’ll be going around the Capital Region and possible state, visiting veterans homes and prisons as a therapy dog.

“With him, I wanted to reach out to the community and be a part of some of the things that you can do with the dogs,” Dave Chambers, Owner of Rocky, said.

While people, including lawmakers, pose with Rocky, there are some animals you might only expect to see in the wild. This annual Animal Advocacy Day is not just about show and tell.

“You have an animal, it’s like a person in a lot of ways, you know, treat it that way, treat it with the respect that it deserves.”

Chambers says it serves as a reminder that New York needs to protect animals.

A reminder that prompted the host of Capital Area Pet Connection and NEWS10 ABC Chief Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo to call out lawmakers to act.

“I don’t ask for much, but I want to know who is not backing some of these bills,” Caporizzo said.

A handful of bills remain this year including; stopping a housing complex from not allowing a person to live there based on their dog’s size or breed, banning the declawing of cats or doubling penalties for those found guilty of animal fighting.

Most importantly, Chambers says it’s about opening people’s eyes to the need of protection.

“There are enough animals out there so without this funding and awareness of it, you’re not going to have that and that’s what it’s all about,” Chambers said.