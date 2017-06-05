Sheriff: “Multiple fatalities” after shooting near Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Law enforcement authorities in Florida say there are “multiple fatalities” following a shooting in an industrial area near Orlando.

On its official Twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the “situation” has been contained.

OCSO on shooting scene w/ multiple fatalities. Situation contained, Now investigating tragic incident & will soon have accurate information — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

Officials say they’ll provide an update as soon as the “info is accurate.” Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings is expected to make a statement soon.

Several roads in Orlando were closed as deputies responded to the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.