Pres. Trump outlines privatizing air traffic control

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is making the case for privatizing the nation’s air traffic control system.

Trump says the overhaul would improve customer service by reducing costs, wait times and technology.

Trump says during a White House announcement that the current system is “stuck painfully in the past. He says, “today we’re proposing to take American air travel into the future. Finally.”

FAA officials say the agency has made progress during the past decade in updating its computers and other equipment. Opponents worry the new system would be dominated by airline interests.

Trump is laying out his plans as part of a larger focus on improving the country’s infrastructure.