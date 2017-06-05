Police surround house on Mumford Street in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police surrounded a house on Mumford Street in Schenectady on Monday.

NEWS10 ABC was repeatedly push back by police.

No word yet from police.

Family members and neighbors say a man was shot by police and they are demanding to know why the man is still at the scene. They estimate it’s been about an hour after he was shot.

His cousins say the man was inside the apartment with his girlfriend. For some reason, police were called to the address.

The cousin says he witnessed officers shoot several times at the man as he stood in an upstairs porch.

A neighbor maintains the man complied with all the officers demands, putting his hands up and waving hands.

It’s unclear if the man had a weapon or not.

This is a developing story. NEWS10 ABC will provide updates when available.

