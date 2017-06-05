Police arrest man accused of robbing Fastrac Convenience Store

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Amsterdam Police Department arrested a man they say robbed the Fastrac Convenience Store in Amsterdam on Friday.

The incident ahppaned at around 6:15 p.m.

Jose Omar Rivera-Ramos, 29, of Amsterdam, is accused of giving the clerk a note stating he had a gun and demanded money.

The clerk turned over the money from the register and police say Ramos then fled on foot.

Police say a gun wasn’t observed during the incident.

Ramos was charged with first-degree robbery.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact them at (518)-842-1100.