NY, Mass. attorney generals urge FCC to stop ‘ringless robocalling’

Web Staff Published:
Credit: Pixabay

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is urging the FCC to crack down on ringless robocalling.

A petition filed by “all about the message” was seeking an exemption to robocalling rules by delivering voicemails to phones without causing their phones to ring, arguing that it technically isn’t a call.

“New Yorkers are already the victims of countless unwanted phone solicitations,” said Schneiderman. “The federal government has a basic responsibility to protect American consumers. That certainly doesn’t mean making it even easier for companies to spam them with costly, unsolicited, ringless robocalls.”

They say the 27-year-old law is designed to protect people from unwanted and intrusive calls.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear also supports the crack down.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s