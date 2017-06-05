Gov. Cuomo orders regulations to keep New Yorkers insured

Published: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered the State Department of Financial Services to create regulations to protect access to affordable health care.

The rules make sure insurance companies do not discriminate against New Yorkers with pre-existing conditions or based on age or gender.

The goal is to protect New Yorkers regardless of efforts by the federal government to move away from Obamacare.

Analysts say millions could lose their insurance under plans being discussed in Congress.

