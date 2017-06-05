NY DOT to make safety improvements on 787

Published:

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) –  Less than a year after 16-year-old Brittany Knight was killed trying to cross 787 at Bridge Street in Cohoes, changes are coming to the area.

State DOT officials hope to transform this section of 787 into what they’re calling a Gateway Boulevard into Cohoes.

Specific designs have not been drawn up just yet but the hope is this area will have more green space, slower speed limits and overall more pedestrian friendly.

The intersection has been highly criticized over the years for being dangerous.

Cohoes Mayor Shawn Morse is commending the efforts of state legislators for acting swiftly.

The $15 million state project is slated to break ground in spring on 2018. It’s expected to be completed by fall of 2019.

“Today we are taking the first steps in making this reality a boulevard. It opens up a lot of opportunities for a stretch of road that once had no opportunities,” Morse said.

