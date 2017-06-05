Local legislators plan to fight climate change after US pulls out of Paris Climate Accord

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ten more states have a joined a coalition aimed at reducing emissions from 2005 levels by almost 30 percent.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo along with California and Washington state governors announced the coalition last week, following President Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Accord.

“I think that irrational kind of thinking in Washington isn’t going to serve the people of the United States,” Doug Bullock, Albany County Legislator, said.

Bullock says President Trump’s recent decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate deal helps assert states will have to deal with climate change themselves.

“Renewables have got to take the place of fossil fuels, otherwise we can’t combat climate change, we have to start here at the state and at the local levels.”

Bullock and other local leaders met inside the state comptroller’s office Monday morning asking the comptroller to continue what he’s been doing for years.

“Comptroller Dinapoli has done a fantastic job over many years of engaging companies and pressing them to pay more attention to the environment and their carbon footprints,” Lou Allstadt, Village of Cooperstown Trustee, said.

The advocates hope over time Comptroller DiNapoli will move some $5 billion away from companies tied to fossil fuel use and into renewable energy.

“It’s not new, somebody’s got to go first and why can’t New York.”

“That’s the only way we can solve this problem of climate crisis and we’ve got to start now.”