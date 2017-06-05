Calling hours for Schaghticoke teen killed in crash being held

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A community is saying goodbye to a 17-year-old who lost his life in a serious crash in Schaghticoke.

William Rowe, known as “Bub” or “Willy”, died in a crash on Route 40 while driving his younger brother to school last Wednesday.

Polic say Rowe crossed the line and hit an RV.

He’s now being remembered by the family and classmates who loved him.

Relatives and friends will gather at the transfiguration parish from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the services. There will be a mass burial on Tuesday at 10 a.m.