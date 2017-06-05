Calling hours for Schaghticoke teen killed in crash being held

Web Staff Published:

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A community is saying goodbye to a 17-year-old who lost his life in a serious crash in Schaghticoke.

William Rowe, known as “Bub” or “Willy”, died in a crash on Route 40 while driving his younger brother to school last Wednesday.

Polic say Rowe crossed the line and hit an RV.

He’s now being remembered by the family and classmates who loved him.

Relatives and friends will gather at the transfiguration parish from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the services. There will be a mass burial on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s