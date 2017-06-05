Americade kicks off in Lake George this week

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s time to suit up, start your engines, and take off on the open road.

Tens of thousands of motorcyclists will roll into Lake George for Americade on Tuesday.

“About 30 years we’ve been coming here yeah!” Sandy Sandhage, 30th year attending Americade, said.

Vendors are preparing to wow the crowd.

“I mean there’s always something new there’s always a new vendor, something to add to the bike,” Duane Sandhage said.

Americade began 35 years ago and now it draws more than 40,000 people from all over the globe.

The economic boost is much bigger than Lake George.

“There was a study done by SUNY Plattsburgh on the economic impact to the area here. They targeted it at $42 million to a 50-mile radius,” Ed Linville, Americade staff, said.

There’s a lot to see but Americade is about promoting motorcycle safety. Ride coaches help train your skills on demo bikes.

“Being one with your machine will make you a safer rider now you can look for traffic.”

If you’re not careful, you may go home with more than what you bargained for.

“We took some demo bikes out, and a week and a half later I went home and bought a brand new Harley,” Joe, second year at Americade, said.

Many come to feel the North Country wind in their face. Others say it’s all about the camaraderie and no one’s afraid of a little rain.

“You can’t let the rain bother you, you know? You can ride,” Sandy said.

Americade officially begins on Tuesday but there are events tonight to kick off the 35th anniversary.

