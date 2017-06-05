Alex West to be sentenced, could face up to 22 years in prison

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Alex West is expected to be sentenced on Monday.

West faces anywhere from 7 1/3 to 22 years in jail.

Last month, he was found guilty of eight out of the 12 charges against him. Those charges include manslaughter, assault, criminally negligent homicide, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident without reporting, boating while ability impaired by drugs, reckless operation of a vessel and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

West was accused of being under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the boating hit-and-run after leaving a Log Bay Day celebration on Lake George last July. Charlotte McCue, 8, died as a result of the crash and her mother suffered serious injuries.

West’s application for bail pending appeal was denied so he has been in jail since his conviction.