Albany mayor honors Henry Johnson

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A prominent Capital Region WWI veteran who was recently awarded his posthumous Medal of Honor was recognized by the City of Albany.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan launched the city’s first Henry Johnson Day. Sergeant Henry Johnson is considered a war hero and was wounded while fighting bravely for the all-black 369th infantry.

The day was marked by the unveiling of two replica Medals of Honor, one for each statute of the war hero.

Mayor Sheehan also gave the first Henry Johnson Award for distinguished community service to Vietnam Sergeant James Dandles.