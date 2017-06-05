Albany mayor honors Henry Johnson

Web Staff Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A prominent Capital Region WWI veteran who was recently awarded his posthumous Medal of Honor was recognized by the City of Albany.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan launched the city’s first Henry Johnson Day. Sergeant Henry Johnson is considered a war hero and was wounded while fighting bravely for the all-black 369th infantry.

The day was marked by the unveiling of two replica Medals of Honor, one for each statute of the war hero.

Mayor Sheehan also gave the first Henry Johnson Award for distinguished community service to Vietnam Sergeant James Dandles.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s