Folgers is a sweet 7-year-old neutered male kitty, who has been at the shelter way too long(2 months).

He was brought to the APF because the owner had allergies to him.

Folgers has lived with children, cats and dogs. Folgers loves to be pet, groomed and cuddling with everyone he meets.

Folgers is a very sweet cat who is in need of a forever loving home

Animal Protective Foundation 518-374-3944