Troopers, firefighter rescue adorable dachshund stuck INSIDE a tree

By Published:
In this photo provided by the Kentucky State Police, Rocco, a dachshund, peeks his head through the trunk of a tree in Salem, Ky., Thursday, June 1, 2017. Rocco, a dachshund, peeks his head through the trunk of a tree in Salem, Ky., Thursday, June 1, 2017. A couple of Kentucky State Police troopers and a firefighter have proved that man can be dogs best friend by coming to the rescue of a dachshund trapped inside a tree trunk. (Kentucky State Police via AP)

SALEM, KY (AP) — A couple of Kentucky State Police troopers and a firefighter have proved that man can be dog’s best friend by coming to the rescue of a dachshund trapped inside a tree trunk.

Police say two off-duty troopers were mowing a cemetery in Salem, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Paducah, when they heard barking Thursday. Sgt. Michael Williams and Trooper Gerick Sullivan looked for several minutes and finally found the pooch trapped inside a tree.

A news release from state police said Rocco, as he was later identified, accessed the tree through a nearby groundhog hole. The troopers called for the Salem Fire Department, and firefighter Daniel Newcomb cut part of the tree, safely freeing Rocco, who was returned to his owner.

Police said the opening in the tree was enlarged in case a dog gets inside again.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s