Tour de Cure raises money for diabetes prevention

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cyclists took over the Spa City today for the 2017 Saratoga Tour de Cure.

It’s one of the biggest events in the Capital Region to raise awareness for diabetes, taking place at Saratoga State Park.

All these cyclists here to raise money for diabetes research, the ‘heroes” of the event are the ones donning red.

“To get that many people out here to show support it’s just overwhelming,” said Randy Lewis of Clifton Park.

For the past seven years, Type 1 diabetes patient, Lewis has biked in Saratoga’s Tour de Cure.

His family was there to cheer him on.

Two years ago, his youngest daughter joined him on the ride, when she too was diagnosed with the disease.

“Even though I’ve watched my dad for 24 years, grow up with this disease, I honestly thought my life was over,” said Sydnie Lewis.

Around 1500 cyclists, some riding as far as 100 miles came to show support at the event.

This was an emotional day for the “Red Riders,” people who are biking with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes.

“Crossing the finish line the first time, I did it, I had tears in my eyes,” said Red Rider, Jen Edmiston.

Ben Heidbreder, a 13-year old trained for months to bike 50 miles with his dad.

‘Very proud of him he raised over $2,300 for diabetes research. He’s a champion rider,” said Jeff Heidbreder of his son.

The event is something Sydnie and her father look forward to every year.

A reminder that life can be a tough ride, but you’re never alone.

“There’s so many people around you whether have it or they know someone or they just know of the disease. You have a huge support group no matter where you go,” said Sydnie Lewis.

The goal is to raise $1.1 million and all proceeds go towards mission of American Diabetes Association, to prevent and to cure diabetes.