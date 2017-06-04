Cohoes shooting suspect in police custody, victim in hospital

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man is now in police custody after they say he allegedly shot someone this afternoon.

The victim’s dad tells me his son was just coming from a flag football game he plays every Sunday when he was shot here in this parking lot.

The mayor of Cohoes, Shawn Morse, said the suspect was just arrested and will be charged with attempted murder.

“He attempted to shoot and kill my son,” said Sincere Reid, the victim’s father.

Sincere Reid says that was the intent of the man who shot his son, 19-year-old Meek.

“They said from their own words that he was intentionally trying to shoot him in the head,” Reid said.

But, he says meek was able to dodge the bullet.

“His life is still here,” Reid said.

Cohoes Assistant Police Chief, Tom Ross said it happened in this parking lot on Main Street around 3:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

A man in his early 20s fired one gunshot at Meek.

Ross said investigators believe they got into a dispute over a woman and it escalated.

Meek was transported to Albany Medical Center with a superficial wound to his shoulder. He’s in good condition.

“It’s not a public safety issue,” Ross said.

Both, Ross and Mayor Morse urged the community not to worry.

“We don’t want the public to be alarmed that there’s a guy on Main Street with a gun that plans on killing everybody. This was intended for the guy that he shot,” Ross said.

“We will do everything we can do let the public know that they are safe,” Morse said.

Morse says stats show Cohoes is the safest city in the Capital Region and he’s going to make sure it stays that way.

“Does this represent Cohoes and what we stand for? Absolutely not,” Morse said.

For this reason, sincere Reid never expected this to happen.

“we know what’s going on, you know we get involved,” Reid said.

At the same time, he thought he knew the suspect; someone who hangs out with his family.

“Once you understand the nature of the beast, you know what they’re capable of,” Reid said.

Now, Sincere hopes to get justice, but is thankful because the outcome could have been much worse.

“Thank all who wield that bullet not to strike him further,” Reid said.

The incident is still under investigation.