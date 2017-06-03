US State Department condemns ‘cowardly’ attacks

LONDON (AP) – The U.S. State Department says that the “United States condemns the cowardly attacks targeting innocent civilians in London this evening.”

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Saturday evening: “The United States stands ready to provide any assistance authorities in the United Kingdom may request.”

She said: “Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of the victims. We wish a full and quick recovery to those injured in the attacks. All Americans stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom.”

The agency’s statement was similar in tone to a tweet from President Donald Trump earlier in the evening: “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! ”

