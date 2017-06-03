Troy Middle School students raise money for South Sudan

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Students at Troy Middle School hoping to make a difference in South Sudan on Saturday.

Seventh grade English Language Arts (ELA) students walked a mile around the school’s track to raise money for those affected by the water crisis in South Sudan.

Teachers say they were inspired by the book A Long Walk to Water , by Linda Sue Park.

The students created their own fundraising website with a goal of raising $5,000. The best part is students will get to see the fruits of their labor.

“Our name will get to go on a well and we’ll actually get to see the village that we helped and we can actually see the good that we do.”

Students also organized a semi-formal to support their fundraising efforts called the Fresh Water Gala.