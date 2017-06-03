Report car hits pedestrians on London Bridge, some said hurt

(Photo Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — British police said they were dealing with an “incident” on London Bridge Saturday.

Witnesses reported a vehicle hitting pedestrians and injured people on the ground. One told the BBC a white van veered off the road and struck as many as six people.

Another witness, Will Heaven, said he saw people who appeared to have been hit, and one being put into an ambulance.

“We saw injured people on the road, injured people on the pavement,” he told Sky News.

Transport for London said busy London Bridge station was closed at the request of police.

