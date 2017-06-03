Participants run with emotion 39th Freihofer’s race in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – More than 3,000 women participated Saturday in the 39th Freihofer’s Run for Women in Albany.

Many of them have run before, but several runners have never completed a race and just started running this year.

Some had very inspirational reflections on their participation.

“I don’t care about the time. My personal best is that I can run the entire thing,” said Stephanie Forman of Niskayuna.

Never really being much of a runner in her life before, Stephanie Forman came to the Freihofer’s Run for Women ready to conquer, all in the name of her 2 year old daughter Olivia.

“Olivia has Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome. It’s a deletion of her fourth Chromosome. All the kids are very differently affected but she has things like seizures and developmental delays,” Forman said.

That was Forman reasoning for running for her daughter today.

The inspiration for another local mom, Julie Hess of East Greenbush was to run for her son who has muscular dystrophy.

“My son really can’t do anything anymore so I’m doing a lot of sports for him. To show him that anyone can do anything,” Hess said.

Another runner with no experience whatsoever came with determination; her name is Fatima Tania of Troy.

“This is my first time ever running at all in history,” Tania said.

Tania is a celebrity fashion stylist and reaching a major life milestone.

“Personally I’ve lost 138 pounds over the past year and a half so it was just something that I wanted to do to challenge myself personally but also because I’m very pro women and I thought this was very important,” Tania said.

Fatima Tania completed her goal, and with tears in eyes and her daughter in her arms Stephanie Forman crossed the finish line too.

Sara Hall of California won the 39th running of the race, holding off Aliphine Talimuke of New Mexico (originally from Kenya). Hall finished second last year.