Fundraiser held for Colonie’s Madison Dunlap, after being struck by car

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local community is coming out to support a teenage girl severely injured after she was hit by a car.

A ziti dinner fundraiser was held here at the Colonie Village Recreation Center.

Dozens of people came together to show their love for Madison Dunlap and her family.

On May 11th, 15-year-old Dunlap was struck by a car while walking her dog in Colonie.

The driver stopped and called 911 while Madison laid on the shoulder of the road, suffering from collapsed lungs and severe injuries to her face and body.

Her dog was killed.

Madison still has a long road ahead of her. She remains at Albany Medical Center.

Her parents are detailing her recovery on Facebook.

They say last night she was moved from the intensive care unit to the pediatric ward.

Rick LeJoy, a close family friend said she’s getting better every day and the support from the community is greatly appreciated.

“It’s hard to see somebody you love in that kind of condition…I think everybody wants to come together because it could very easily be any of us in the same position,” LeJoy said.

All proceeds from the dinner support Madison and her family.