Bethlehem police searching for missing teen

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem Police Department are searching for a teen girl missing since Tuesday Afternoon.

Police say 16-year-old Deborah Trout was last seen by family members on Tuesday, May 30 after she returned home from the Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk High School where she attends.

Trout is described as an Asian female, 5′ 2″, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, dark colored sweatpants and black sneakers.

Police believe Trout is likely in the Schenectady area where she has friends.

Anyone with information as Trout’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bethlehem Police Department at 518-439-9973.

