Armenian festival, a Capital Region tradition

Web Staff Published:

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crowds were Armenian for a day in Watervliet for the Armenian festival.

The St. Peter’s Armenian Church says they’ve been hosting the event for decades with traditional Armenian food, spirits, and activities.

What originally began as a picnic is now a weekend long Capital Region tradition.

“It’s just a wonderful opportunity for us to express our thanks to the community by putting on this festival it’s a way to expose our Armenian heritage and culture and faith and we have the perfect grounds for it,” said Father Stepanos Doudoukjian of St. Peter’s Church.

If you missed out on all the fun Saturday, the event will continue on into Sunday (6/4), rain or shine from 12 noon until 5 p.m.

