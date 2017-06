AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam Police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in a robbery at the Fastrac Markets in Amsterdam Friday.

Police say the man, caught on security camera, is a suspect in a robbery at the Fastrac Markets on Market Street.

The robbery took place around 8:00 p.m. Friday.

Police say the suspect made away with an amount of money.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call 518-842-1100.