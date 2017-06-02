VT governor signing PFOA bill into law in Bennington

Published:

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Vermont Governor Phil Scott is signing a bill in relation to the toxic chemical PFOA that has contaminated a number of places in the state.

The bill will authorize the Agency of Natural Resources to issue an order requiring any person who released the toxic chemical PFOA to extend a municipal water line to all wells impacted by PFOA. The bill supplements the agency’s existing authority and simplifies the process for ensuring responsible parties pay for costs to connect impacted homes to municipal water lines.

Gov. Scott is expectd to sign the bill Friday afternoon.

