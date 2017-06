COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three suspects have been arrested for a home invasion in Coxsackie Thursday night.

A fourth suspect still remains at large.

Two of those arrested are 17. The third person arrested was 20-year-old Jakwan Heath.

Police say the suspects demanded property from those inside the home and then fled.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (518)-622-8600.