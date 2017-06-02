Security procedures planned ahead of Freihofer’s Run for Women

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One of Albany’s biggest events is happening this weekend.

The Freihofer’s Run for Women kicks off Saturday morning and will attract thousands of runners and spectators to the downtown area. That’s why those organizing the race and patrolling it want to make sure you are safe.

A lot of work is going into setting up for this race and it kicks off in less than 24 hours. There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes to making sure everyone stays safe.

As the barriers go up, the tents are raised and the distance is measured.

Elite Masters Runner Joan Benoit Samuelson will be one of the thousands who will step to the start line on Saturday morning.

“We all inspire each other it’s a two-way road in our sport we all give back and we all have each other’s backs.

There are more preparations are being made than what meets the eye.

“Several months of meetings and making sure that we’re going to have the right personnel where we need them to be for the day of the race.”

Brian Hogan, with the Albany Police Department, says there are endless things being done to make sure the race is secure and safe.

“Extra staffing and some security measures which include no backpacks or large duffles or purses of that nature will be allowed into the secured area.”

Race co-director Patrick Lynskey says clear bags will be provided.

“That way we can observe what people are bringing into the event site.”

Whether you are a spectator or runner, you are urged to be aware of their surroundings.

“Be observant. Be diligent. If you see something say something.”

Saying some may be concerned in light of recent events in Manchester.

“Any time there’s an event I think it kind of heightens awareness.”

Samuelson, who ran in the 2013 Boston Marathon, says runners and spectators can’t let events like that scare them.

“You can’t live in fear and we all need to follow our dreams and follow our hearts”

Hogan saying security measures for events of this caliber have defiantly changed since the bombing.

“I think we’ve all adapted our security measures as things have happened over the last couple years.”

Samuelson says when she sees people still racing, especially those who were affected by the attacks, it’s one of the things that keeps her going.

“It’s totally inspiring and if I motivate others there are certainly many more that motivate me.”

Race directors say they are always vigilant in keeping the runners and public safe in an event of this size and this year is no exception.

