Rehabbed bear released into wild with two cubs

Related Coverage Rehabbed bear makes two surprise deliveries

WILMINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A bear rescued from a shed in the Adirondacks that surprised everyone is back in the wild with her cubs.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released a video on Friday of them releasing Barnabee the bear and her two young cubs.

Barnabee was found in bad health and taken to a rescue. She was thought to be a male, so workers were shocked to find out she had given birth to cubs.

She was able to slow her pregnancy during hibernation and have her cubs later.