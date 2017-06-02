Push to secure safe nurse staffing levels across NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As millions across the state and country sit waiting to see how their healthcare coverage could change with uncertainty in Washington, several in the medical field say now is the perfect time for Albany to act.

One of latest ads suggests now is the perfect time for lawmakers to secure safe staffing levels across the state.

Currently, for some who are part of a union, there is a limit of how many patients they can treat and when they can refuse a heavy workload, but places that aren’t union run don’t have the same requirements.

A pair of bills in both houses would require all hospitals and nursing home facilities to create a system that tracks staffing levels daily, provide that to the public and department of health and allow staff to refuse a workload and bring in more help when needed.

On the surface, this may seem like a no-brainer, but it’s been a struggle for the medical field here in New York for eleven years without seeing any changes statewide to the law.

Leaving hundreds to hope this latest push will finally result in seeing fewer patients which advocates say will result in better care for you at home.