Police: Ambulance driver fell asleep ahead of fatal Duanesburg crash

Web staff Published:

DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office released the cause of a fatal crash that involved a Mohawk ambulance.

The ambulance was transporting 64-year-old Christopher Aernecke, of Sloansville, on Route 20 in Duanesburg when the vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree.

Aernecke died as a result of massive internal injuries sustained in the crash.

An investigation found the driver fell asleep while behind the wheel. Speed and the use of a cell phone were ruled as factors, police said.

Toxicology results for the driver are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

