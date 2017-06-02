NY animal rescue training begins

FEURA BUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York is teaming up with the ASPCA for the first statewide disaster response boot camp.
The course will provide emergency teams with life-saving hands on training and will learn how to help pets in a flooding emergency.
It’s happening on Lawson’s Lake in Feura Bush.
“Animal safety is one of our top priorities and this training program is a great way to improve the state’s ability to keep our pets safe. By combining classroom instruction and hands-on training, this boot camp is a comprehensive approach to emergency preparedness. I look forward to working with the ASPCA on this first-ever training in New York State,” Dr. David Smith, New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets State Veterinarian, said.
Here is a full list of the local agencies that are taking part:
- Albany County Sheriff
- The Animal Response Project Albany and Rensselaer
- American Red Cross
- Columbia Greene Humane Society
- Guilderland Police and Guilderland Animal Control
- Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
- NYS Department of Health
- NYS Office of Emergency Services
- Schoharie County Emergency Services
Classroom training started on Friday. Participants will take to the water on Saturday and Sunday.