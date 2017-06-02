NY animal rescue training begins

FEURA BUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York is teaming up with the ASPCA for the first statewide disaster response boot camp.

The course will provide emergency teams with life-saving hands on training and will learn how to help pets in a flooding emergency.

It’s happening on Lawson’s Lake in Feura Bush.

“Animal safety is one of our top priorities and this training program is a great way to improve the state’s ability to keep our pets safe. By combining classroom instruction and hands-on training, this boot camp is a comprehensive approach to emergency preparedness. I look forward to working with the ASPCA on this first-ever training in New York State,” Dr. David Smith, New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets State Veterinarian, said.

Here is a full list of the local agencies that are taking part:

Albany County Sheriff

The Animal Response Project Albany and Rensselaer

American Red Cross

Columbia Greene Humane Society

Guilderland Police and Guilderland Animal Control

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

NYS Department of Health

NYS Office of Emergency Services

Schoharie County Emergency Services

Classroom training started on Friday. Participants will take to the water on Saturday and Sunday.