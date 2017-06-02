NY animal rescue training begins

Web Staff Published: Updated:

FEURA BUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York is teaming up with the ASPCA for the first statewide disaster response boot camp.

The course will provide emergency teams with life-saving hands on training and will learn how to help pets in a flooding emergency.

It’s happening on Lawson’s Lake in Feura Bush.

“Animal safety is one of our top priorities and this training program is a great way to improve the state’s ability to keep our pets safe. By combining classroom instruction and hands-on training, this boot camp is a comprehensive approach to emergency preparedness. I look forward to working with the ASPCA on this first-ever training in New York State,” Dr. David Smith, New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets State Veterinarian, said.

 

Here is a full list of the local agencies that are taking part:

  • Albany County Sheriff
  • The Animal Response Project Albany and Rensselaer
  • American Red Cross
  • Columbia Greene Humane Society
  • Guilderland Police and Guilderland Animal Control
  • Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
  • NYS Department of Health
  • NYS Office of Emergency Services
  • Schoharie County Emergency Services

Classroom training started on Friday. Participants will take to the water on Saturday and Sunday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s