Hoosic Valley students remember classmate killed in car crash on senior skip day

Web Staff Published:

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hoosic Valley students spent senior skip day remembering a classmate who was killed in a crash earlier this week.

William Rowe, a senior, was killed in a crash on Wednesday while driving himself and his younger 14-year-old brother to school along Route 40.

Police say Rowe crossed the double line striking an RV. Rowe died on scene and his brother was taken to Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries.

On Wednesday, students took their grief to Rowe’s parking space in the senior parking lot, their heartfelt messages in chalk read, “We love you Will”, “Will be Missed”, and “Rest In Peace Bud”.

