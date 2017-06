GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gloversville Police arrested a man they say struck and injured an 18-month-old child.

Police say the child had bruises to his face.

Anthony LaRock Jr., 24, was arrested and charged with second degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility on $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond.