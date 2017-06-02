Final day of “winter skiing” ends in Killington, Vt.

KILLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Your calendar may be saying “beach time,” but winter fun wasn’t completely over yet for some snow skiers in Vermont.

Hundreds flocked to Killington ski area yesterday to catch a lift for the season.

Killington Resort says it’s the only mountain in the east that remains open and it’s the first time in 15 years the resort stayed open into June.

But, if you’re hoping to hit the slopes this weekend, you’re out of luck.

Thursday (June 1) was the last day of their season.

Killington will now shift to golf, hiking, and cycling for the warmer months.