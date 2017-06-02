Beware of fake NYS DMV email ticket hoax

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State residents should be warned about a hoax email scheme. Criminals are pretending to be from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in an attempt to get your personal information.

No one wants to lose their license and that fear is exactly what these scammers are trying to capitalize on. They’re doing it through an “official looking” email that could fool any of us.

But it’s all a hoax.

The email threatens the victim, stating that if tickets are not paid within 48 hours their driver’s license will be revoked.

It continues by providing two links to either plead guilty or refute the tickets.

If the victim clicks on either link, it will take them to a site that could expose their computer to a virus.

If you get an email like this, the DMV recommends you delete it immediately.

Do not click on any of the links or forward it to anyone else. Keep your identity safe and secure.

In general, to avoid phishing scams, always be cautious when it comes to clicking links and attachments. When in doubt, make a phone call to double-check that the email is legit.