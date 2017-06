Stormie is a 4-year-old spayed short haired female.

Stormie came to the shelter as a stray. She is a friendly girl who likes attention from people.

Stormie gets along with other cats and would do well in any home. This gorgeous girl arrived at the shelter on 3/16/17.

She had a vet exam, tested negative for Felv/FIV, vaccinations are up to date, given preventative treatment for fleas and worms, and microchipped.

Montgomery County SPCA (518) 842-8050