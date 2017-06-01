Woman accused of striking man with car sentenced to 4 years

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The woman convicted of a deadly hit and run in the Capital Region has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Maria Lentini will be guaranteed to spend time in prison, facing a minimum of one and a third years before she could potentially be released.

Lentini hit Patrick Duff with her car on Route 9 in Halfmoon. His body then becomes lodged in her windshield.

Police say she made multiple phone calls to friends and family members before anyone called 911.

On Thursday, Lentini sat and listened to victim impact statements. At one point, getting emotional and even crying as those close with Duff explained how their lives are forever changed by Lentini’s actions.

While the statements was specifically in regards to Lentini leaving the scene of the accident, Duff’s family says had she reported the accident as soon as it happened, they may have been able to salvage Duff’s organs to be donated.

More than 50 letters were sent to the judge by family and friends talking about the loss of Duff.