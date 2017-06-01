Explosions, gunfire heard at Resorts World Manila in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (CNN) – Gunfire and explosions reported at the Resorts World Manila in the Philippines.

Police, fire trucks and swat teams were seen in the area at about 1:30 a.m. local time friday.

Resorts World Manila, also known as RWM, is a resort complex in Newport City with numerous hotels, restaurants and bars.

The Philippines has been grappling with incidents of terrorism, especially on the southern island of Mindanao.

In the city of Marawi, government forces have been battling ISIS-linked militants for control of the city.

The battle for Marawi, a largely Muslim city, has displaced at least 70,000 residents and left 140 people dead. The terrorist siege unfolded last week as Muslims worldwide began to mark the holy month of Ramadan.

