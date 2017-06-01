Rainbow flag ceremony kicks off Pride Month

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – June is Pride Month and the LGBT community kicked that celebration off on Thursday with a flag raising event.

Several local leaders joined the Pride Center of the Capital Region and In Our Own Voices to raise the rainbow flag, the transgender flag, and the bi-sexual flag at Albany City Hall.

A few of them talked about the importance of the event.

“We have to spread the word here across this great state of New York at this time in our history. We have to stay vigil. We have to stay vigil for everything that we fought for and everything that we continue to fight for,” Dan McCoy, Albany County Executive, said.

“We love you no matter who you love that is what this country is about and that is what we should be talking about,” Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said.

Thursday’s events aren’t over either. An evening full of food, music, and chances to win fun prizes is running from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

After that, there will be a karaoke party at Oh Bar on Lark Street.