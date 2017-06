TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A vote to sell an abandoned hospital in Troy ended in a tie.

The Troy City Council split the decision 4-4 with one abstention to sell the Leonard Hospital to a developer, which would have turned it into affordable housing.

Many people living near the abandoned site said they’d rather leave the eyesore standing, which has become a refuge for vandals and squatters, than the city sell the property over fears of more traffic and people.