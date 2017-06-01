Possible changes coming to the NY Department of Environmental Conservation Board

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you like to fish, hunt or just enjoy Mother Nature by being outdoors, this next story will be of interest to you.

You could soon have a say in which programs the state offers.

Under current law, you only get sit on the board that provides input to the Department of Environmental Conservation for state programs if you’ve carried a state hunting, fishing or trapping license for three straight years and it’s active.

A pair of bills hope to change that.

The executive director of the Adirondack Mountain Club said he supports the move as it would bring in more opinions than just those like to hunt.

The bill says the current law excludes a variety of people who may have both an interest and knowledge of wildlife, such as a photographer or author but don’t necessarily like to hunt or fish.

Both houses sponsor this bill and it’s currently being discussed in committees and has yet to come to the floor for a vote.

