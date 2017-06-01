Police investigating shooting in the area of Second Street in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Second Street and Judson Street Wednesday night.

Police say they responded to Memorial Hospital for a report of a shooting victim. Officers located a 29-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the arm.

A short time later, a 32-year-old man victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518)-462-8039.

