NY DMV: Fake ticket email hoax trying to collect your personal information

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Department of Motor Vehicles is warning consumers about a fake email hoax designed to collect personal information.

According to the DMV, an email will be sent to the victim stating they must pay a ticket within 48 hours or their license will be revoked. The email contains links to either refute the ticket or plead guilty that directs people to a malicious download, potentially exposing the person a computer virus.

If you receive this “phishing” email, delete it immediately and do not click on the links or forward the email to anyone.

“The Department of Motor Vehicles does not send emails urging motorists to pay traffic tickets within 48 hours or lose your license,” said Terri Egan, DMV Deputy Executive Commissioner. “It is unfortunate that people use our agency’s name to target innocent consumers. We urge New Yorkers to always remain cautious about opening email attachments or following links, even if they appear to come from legitimate agencies.”

This hoax email lists a reference number then reads in part:

“Dear Driver: We are writing to inform you that the state police department has notified us that you have several outstanding traffic violations. If you do not make restitution for these infractions within 48 hours, we will be forced to revoke your driver’s license. To make payment arrangements online, click here. To refute these tickets, click here. Sincerely, The NY DMV”