Marquis Dixon’s mom comes to his defense after being accused of threatening her with a knife

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Marquis Dixon, a then 16-year-old who became the face of the raise the age of criminal responsibility campaign, appeared in the court on Thursday.

Dixon, now 19, was arrested after police say he threatened his mother with a knife on Saturday.

No one was injured in the incident.

Dixon’s mother says her son didn’t threaten her with a knife and they only had an argument.

Dixon is on his third arrest just seven months out of prison.

He was originally arrested in 2014 for stealing a pair of sneakers and was sentenced to nine years behind bars.