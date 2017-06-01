EPA: Hudson River PCB cleanup is working

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Federal regulators say a six-year cleanup of the Hudson River is working even though levels of the potentially cancer-causing PCB levels in fish remains high.

An EPA review of the $1.7 billion cleanup released Thursday says the superfund project’s goal of protecting human health and the environment are expected to be reached in the future.

GE removed 2.75 million cubic yards of contaminated sediment in 2015 that it dumped into the river in the 70s.

Many state officials and environmentalists have called for more dredging. They say the cleanup is not complete.