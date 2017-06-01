Damage report on Crest Inn Cottages released

Web Staff Published:

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Inspectors announced that damage done to the Crest Inn Cottages in Wilton could leave the property not occupiable on Thursday.

The town says the damage done to the property has caused a lot of violations that need to be corrected before they can be re-opened.

They say there are half a dozen broken toilets, vanities, old mattresses, and dressers were scattered throughout the property. It also appears some plumbing work is in progress.

The property owner says someone broke into the rooms, cut out pipes and stole more than 50 feet of copper wiring.

 

