6/1 Pet Connection: Annie

Web staff Published:

Annie is a 10-year-old spayed female terrier.

Annie was surrendered to the shelter when her owner was moving and could not bring her along. Annie is blind and deaf, but she doesn’t let that slow her down. She finds her way around with little help. With her super nose she finds her way to you with no problem.

She is a super sweet girl who is a lover and wags her tail the whole time she’s with you! Annie enjoys slow, shorter walks and does well on a leash. This gorgeous girl arrived at the shelter on 5/17/17.

She has had a thorough vet examination, is spayed, tested negative for Lyme/Heartworm/Erlichia, vaccinations are up to date, given preventative flea and worm treatment and is microchipped.

Montgomery County SPCA 518 842 8050

